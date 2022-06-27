Texas

At Least 40 People Found Dead in Back of Truck in San Antonio Area: Report

At least 40 people have been found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer in the area of San Antonio, Texas, on Monday in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt, The Associated Press reports.

The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.

It may be the deadliest tragedy among thousands who have died attempting to cross the U.S. border from Mexico in recent decades. Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio.

Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the U.S., migrants were led through more dangerous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.

Scene of police activity in San Antonio, Texas.
NBC affiliate WOAI/News 4 San Antonio
Scene of police activity in San Antonio, Texas, Monday, June 27, 2022.

Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles. Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy Monday, but temperatures approached 100 degrees.

Please come back for updates on this breaking story.

