Dozens of dogs, cats and other animals in ‘horrid' condition rescued from a Connecticut home

Dozens of dogs, cats and other animals living in poor conditions have been seized from a home in Connecticut.

The Woodbridge Regional Animal Control said in a Facebook post Saturday that officials rescued 23 dogs, 20 cats, seven rabbits and a guinea pig from the residence, with more cats to be rounded up on Sunday.

The agency said town police reached out at around 5 a.m. saying a woman was seeking to surrender more than a dozen dogs to the shelter.

Police arrived with 20 canines that the agency said were in “horrid condition” in five cages. Agency officials then spoke with the pet owner and she agreed to surrender all animals in cages and at her residence, according to the post.

Jessica Moffo, the town's chief animal control officer, said in a follow up video also posted on the agency's website that roughly 30 cats still need to be collected from the home.

She also said the pet owner, whom she did not identify, faces 22 counts of animal cruelty.

“When I say it’s a mess, it’s a mess,” Moffo said in the video. “This shouldn’t have happened."

She added that shelters and rescues across the state have helped take in some of the animals, but officials are still seeking donations of dog and cat food and other supplies.

“The village stepped up today,” Moffo said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police and animal control officials didn't immediately respond to emails seeking additional comment Sunday.