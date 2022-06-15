coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has Mild Symptoms

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland

By Carla K. Johnson

US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-BUDGET-NIH
Shawn Thew/ AFP via Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America's pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor's advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.

International travelers entering the U.S. will no longer require a Covid-19 test.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

coronavirus pandemicAnthony Fauci
