Four Arrested in Attempted Break-In at Dr. Dre's Home While He Was Hospitalized

Four people were arrested in Los Angeles’ Brentwood area Wednesday night after a pursuit that followed a break-in attempt at the home of rap mogul Dr. Dre, who was hospitalized at the time with a brain aneurysm.

The pursuit began after a report of an attempted burglary at the home of the former N.W.A member and Beats Electronics founder, whose estate has infrared cameras that spotted the intruders after they hopped a fence. A security team notified police.

The group ran up a hill and got back into a full-size white SUV, police said. The pursuit on winding tree-lined streets in the Brentwood area ended at Sunset Boulevard and Amalfi Drive.

Four people were arrested. Several tools that are believed to have been used in the break-in were found in the SUV, police said.

There was no indication that anything was taken during the break-in.

The rapper-producer, whose real name is Andre Young, was receiving treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at the time for a brain aneurysm. He appeared to be doing well, according to a message posted on his Instagram account Tuesday evening.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes,'' the message said. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!''

Young first gained fame as a member of the landmark Compton group NWA in the late 1980s, along with Ice Cube, Eazy-E and MC Ren. He went on to record and produce the smash-hit "The Chronic" album in 1992, and produced Snoop Dogg's debut album "Doggystyle'' in 1993.

Young subsequently produced mega-hit albums for Eminem and 50 Cent among others, and has acted in films including "Set It Off" ,"The Wash'' and "Training Day.''

He and fellow music mogul Jimmy Iovine found the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation in 2013 with a $70 million donation. The following year, Young sold his Beats by Dre business to Apple for an estimated $3 billion, making him one of the richest men in the music industry.