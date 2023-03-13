Drake Announces Tour Alongside 21 Savage With Four Dates in Los Angeles

For the first time in five years, Drake will be headlining a North American tour.

Drake announced his 28-show “It's All a Blur" tour Monday alongside 21 Savage.

The tour, which is scheduled to begin in New Orleans on June 16 and wrap up in Glendale, Arizona on Sept. 5., features 28 scheduled dates across the United States and Canada, including four shows in Los Angeles in August.

The first two shows will take place in Inglewood at the Kia Forum on Aug. 12-13 followed by two shows at LA’s Crypto Arena on Aug in Inglewood at the Kia Forum on Aug. 21-22.

The last time Drake toured in North America was 2018, with the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour, which featured Atlanta group Migos.

Since his last tour in 2018, Drake has released four albums, including his most recent one, “Her Loss” in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 chart and landed all 16 of the album’s songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

During that tour, Drake had seven shows in Los Angeles at the same two venues, with three at Crypto Arena and four at the Forum.

During those seven shows Drake brought out a star-studded guest list. Bringing out the likes of Lebron James, Travis Scott and Chris Brown during his Los Angeles dates in 2018.

Noticeably absent from the list of cities on the “It’s All a Blur” tour was Drake’s hometown of Toronto, which will be added at a later date, along with other cities, according to Live Nation.

Drake’s label, OVO Sound, announced the tour on Twitter and Instagram with a video montage featuring a collection of shots from the last decade of candid moments of the Toronto artist on previous tours and shows.

Presale tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday at noon for Cash App cardholders and on Thursday, also at noon, for those who sign up through Sprite.

Find all the announced tour dates here.