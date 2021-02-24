georgia

Dramatic Video Captures Georgia Officers Rescue Passenger From Fiery Crash

Fayetteville police officers can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before quickly rolling the person on the ground to extinguish the flames

Dramatic video Sunday captured police officers rescuing a passenger from a fiery crash outside Atlanta.

Body camera footage showed flames engulfing the front of the car as Fayetteville police Officers Maggie Murphy and Michael Perry approached the burning vehicle. The duo can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before rolling the person, whose clothes are on fire, on the ground to extinguish the flames.

Officers were able to remove the driver from the vehicle as well, according to police. The 36-second video only shows the passenger's rescue, not the driver's.

georgiaFayetteville
