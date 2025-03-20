Why Kerr confidently states Draymond is ‘best defender in the world'

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has immeasurable respect for two-way force Draymond Green.

And on Wednesday, the 11-year coach showed his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame-bound forward even more love, in talking to 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs.”

“I think he’s the best defender in the world, and I realize how good [Victor] Wembanyama is, how good Rudy Gobert is and others,” Kerr said of Green to Mark Willard and Dan Dibley.

Kerr didn’t lie.

Green, who has made eight All-Defensive teams and is the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, needs no defensive introduction. He has spoiled opposing offensive sets throughout his entire 13-year NBA career and, as a four-time champion alongside Kerr, plays today with the same hunger on both sides of the floor as if he were ringless.

Kerr further explained that Green has plenty of respect outside of the Bay and across the league.

“Draymond said it himself – ask the other coaches around the league who don’t they want to face,” Kerr told Willard and Dibs. “I have personally asked other coaches around the league. Trust me, there’s so much respect around the league for Draymond around the league, amongst the coaches. They see the versatility in his defense.

“These other guys are good defenders; I don’t think any of them can do everything – protect the rim, guard pick and roll out in half court, blow up stuff from the weak side.”

Green can guard any player, from Damian Lillard to Wembanyama. As Kerr said, the same can’t be said for other top defenders.

Green brings with his defensive skill set an unmatchable passion. Kerr acknowledged that sometimes Green goes over the line, but concluded by explaining how that’s part of the deal for the game’s best defender.

“Draymond, he’s a defensive genius,” Kerr told Willard and Dibley. “He’s also a competitive freak of nature. Obviously, his emotion gets the best of him at times. But it’s all part of the package, and the package is incredibly disruptive to opposing teams. We are so lucky to have him. He remains an amazing player, even at this stage in his career.”

There never will be another player like Green to play for Golden State or in the NBA; Kerr understands and praises his longtime forward often.

