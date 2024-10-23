Draymond explains how DeRozan move will help Sabonis, Kings

The Kings' biggest offseason move received a stamp of approval from an unlikely NBA rival.

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green, Sacramento's nemesis since the team's first-round playoff series run-in two seasons ago, is a big fan of the Kings' DeMar DeRozan addition.

He recently explained on his "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, alongside new co-host and former Warriors guard Baron Davis, how the six-time NBA All-Star immediately can take the load off Sacramento's other stars -- particularly Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

"I do think adding DeMar is going to change the way they play a little bit. But DeMar's good enough to change the way you play a little bit," Green said. "And that's what it boils down to. I think what it ultimately does is, when it gets down to the nitty-gritty and the playoffs, and these big games, I think it relieves the pressure of Sabonis to need to score.

"Because now DeMar and Fox going to have the ball, and some [Malik] Monk, that you don't have to have Sabonis trying to score down the stretch where it can get tougher. You can make it harder on Sabonis down the stretch when they really letting you body back and not call the ticky-tack fouls, you can make it a little tougher on him. But I think adding DeMar, that takes that away from him."

It's no secret that Sabonis is the engine that runs Sacramento's unique offense.

But Green knows the Lithuanian big man was tested under the bright lights of the playoffs against his Warriors in the best-of-seven dogfight, with both Green and Golden State center Kevon Looney presenting plenty of problems for Sabonis in the Kings' loss.

Adding a "Hall of Fame" player of DeRozan's caliber, though, as Green said, should lift that load off Sabonis -- and others -- as the new-look Kings crave another taste of the playoffs.

"A big part of their offense depends on him," Davis added. "But after a while -- and he's a great player -- if there ain't no flow, then the next thing is, 'Alright De'Aaron you take over. Monk you take over.' DeMar coming in takes some of that pressure off of him having to go so hard, so early, so fast.

"So hopefully that'll ease some of that pressure off of him."

With or without DeRozan, Sabonis will remain a pivotal piece to Sacramento's offense. But what he's being asked to do on a nightly basis offensively might shift a tad with another mouth to feed.

