‘Always Had a Smile': Driver Accused of DUI Crashes Into House, Killing Woman Inside

A suspected drunken driver in a Chrysler PT Cruiser crashed into a house Thursday night, killing a woman inside the home in Pomona.

The crash was reported about 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Colony Drive, near South Hamilton Boulevard, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a car partially inside the house. The victim inside was trapped under the vehicle for at least 20 minutes and died at the scene.

Her husband of 32 years identified her as 59-year-old Yolanda Bozonier, a mother and grandmother.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Cyril Bozonier Jr. “I’ll sit there and start thinking about my wife and how we were going to do this weekend, and I’ll start breaking down crying.”

Family Photo

Bozonier said his wife was likely getting ready for bed at the time. He had just arrived at work and, as usual, phoned to speak with her as he started his shift, he said. He always called to tell her that he arrived safely, he said.

About five minutes later, his adult daughter called to share the heartbreaking news that his wife had been pinned under a car that crashed through a wall of their house.

First responders had to remove layers of debris to reach Yolanda, trapped under the car next to the bedroom door.

"Lived every day like it was our last," Bozonier Jr. said. "She always told me, 'I go before you. I won't be able to live without you.'

"She always had a smile on her face."

Her adult daughter was giving Yolanda's granddaughter a bath at the time. they were not injured.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was traveling southbound on Hamilton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the house, police said.

The driver was identified only as a man in his early 30s. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and manslaughter, authorities said.

Bozonier Jr. said he finds it in his heart to forgive, but was upset to hear the crash appears to be a DUI.

"The guy that did this, I forgive that guy, but I'm still angry," he said. "He shouldn't have been getting in the car... This could have been avoidable."