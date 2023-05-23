White House

Driver Detained After Truck Crashes into Security Barriers Near the White House

Investigators seized a Nazi flag from the scene of the Monday night incident, which the Secret Service said may have been intentional.

A driver was detained after a truck crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night, officials said.

The Secret Service said the incident, which took place just a few hundred feet from the White House, may have been intentional. Investigators seized a Nazi flag from the scene. The white U-Haul box truck crashed into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, at 16th Street, just before 10 p.m. ET.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement Monday night.

Guglielmi said in a later statement posted to Twitter that the truck had been deemed safe by Washington D.C. police and that "preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

United States Park Police will file charges with investigative support from the Secret Service, Guglielmi said.

This article tagged under:

White House
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us