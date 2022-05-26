Texas

Driver Sentenced to 30 Years in Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes in Texas

Jazmine was killed in 2018 after a gunman who mistakenly thought he was shooting at a rival opened fire at the vehicle she was in

Jazmine Barnes Funeral
LaPorsha Washington

The driver of a car from which another man fired the fatal shot that killed a Texas 7-year-old in 2018 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday, prosecutors said.

Jazmine Barnes was fatally shot Dec. 30 near Houston after the gunman and driver apparently thought the car she was in belonged to a rival, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jazmine had been in the car with her mother and three sisters.

The driver, Eric Black, 23, pleaded guilty to murder earlier this year, while the alleged gunman, Larry Woodruffe, 27, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April after a jury convicted him of capital murder.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

TexasJazmine Barnes
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us