chase

Driver Accused of Trying to Run Down Deputy Captured After Erratic Chase

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the chase began after the driver tried to run over a deputy.

By Heather Navarro

A man accused of attempting to run over a deputy led a wild, wrong-way chase in the Agua Dulce area before he was ultimately taken into custody Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the chase began after the driver tried to run over a deputy around 5:19 p.m.

The act is considered assault with a deadly weapon.

A chase ensued, but the department canceled it after the driver started traveling in the wrong direction on the southbound 14 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol then took over the chase in the Palmdale area.

WATCH LIVE: Police chasing person wanted in assault. http://4.nbcla.com/4iPr9GE

Police are chasing a driver wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in Agua Dulce. http://4.nbcla.com/4iPr9GE

Posted by NBC LA on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The driver traveled at 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and nearly hitting other cars at times.

The driver traveled north on the 14 Freeway just before 6 p.m., traveling into the Acton area.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 14 hours ago

Family, Neighbor and Friends of NYC Attorney Test Positive for COVID-19, Taking State to 11 Cases

Democratic primaries 6 hours ago

Sanders Refocuses on Biden After Super Tuesday Stumble

The driver managed to avoid a spike strip, and elude a PIT maneuver.

By 6 p.m., the driver pulled off the freeway and to the side of the road, where a dozen patrol cars followed.

He was taken into custody without incident.

This article tagged under:

chaseSanta Clarita
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us