Driver Accused of Trying to Run Down Deputy Captured After Erratic Chase

A man accused of attempting to run over a deputy led a wild, wrong-way chase in the Agua Dulce area before he was ultimately taken into custody Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the chase began after the driver tried to run over a deputy around 5:19 p.m.

The act is considered assault with a deadly weapon.

A chase ensued, but the department canceled it after the driver started traveling in the wrong direction on the southbound 14 Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol then took over the chase in the Palmdale area.

WATCH LIVE: Police chasing person wanted in assault. http://4.nbcla.com/4iPr9GE Police are chasing a driver wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in Agua Dulce. http://4.nbcla.com/4iPr9GE Posted by NBC LA on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The driver traveled at 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and nearly hitting other cars at times.

The driver traveled north on the 14 Freeway just before 6 p.m., traveling into the Acton area.

The driver managed to avoid a spike strip, and elude a PIT maneuver.

By 6 p.m., the driver pulled off the freeway and to the side of the road, where a dozen patrol cars followed.

He was taken into custody without incident.