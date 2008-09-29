Driver & Passenger Charged With Misdemeanor Over July 2008 Collision With Shia LaBeouf

A driver and a passenger involved in a July 2008 traffic collision with"Transformers” franchise star Shia LaBeouf have been charged with a single misdemeanor charge of giving false information to authorities, a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s spokesperson confirmed to AccessHollywood.

The DA’s office filed the charge against both Herbert Giovanny Simon, 22, and Kimberly Drea Bent, 21. The two were in the car that police believe ran a red light at the intersection of Fountain and La Brea in West Hollywood, slamming into LaBeouf’s green Ford F-150 truck, flipping it and sending the actor and his passenger, actress Isabel Lucas, to LA’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the early morning hours of July 27.

[ VIEW THE PHOTOS: Mug Shot Mania ]

Simon and Bent will be arraigned in Beverly Hills Superior Court on October 15. But it wasn’t just authorities who believe Simon and Bent gave false information.

Brian Perrulli, an area resident who witnessed the crash, previously told Access Hollywood that he overheard the man, who had been in the vehicle which collided with LaBeouf’s tell the actor to flee the scene.

[ VIEW THE PHOTOS: Shia LaBeouf ]

“Shia was tending to the other people in the car, signing over information, like insurance and stuff and basically, I overheard the guy tell him, ‘You should just get out of here and go,’ and Shia said, ‘Nah man. I gotta deal with this. My license plate, it’s my car. I don’t wanna go, I gotta deal with this,’” Perrulli previously told Access.

Perrulli claimed he heard the man from the other vehicle say he would cover for the star following the crash, which originally was believed to have been caused by LaBeouf.

“The guy Shia hit told him, ‘You should get outta here,’ and ‘I never saw you.’ He said, ‘I never saw you,’ and Shia said, ‘No, man, I gotta stay here and deal with this. It’s my problem,” Perrulli said. LaBeouf was arrested at the hospital following the crash and booked on a DUI charge.

[ VIEW THE PHOTOS: Guy Candy: The Men Of ‘Transformers ]

Last week, however, authorities declined to press DUI charges against the star due to “insufficient evidence.”

Following the crash, LaBeouf underwent surgery to his left hand, which he has since said was perched in the driver’s side window as his truck was struck and flipped.

The actor returned to work on the set of “Transformers: Revenge of theFallen,” after a short time off for healing, but he told AccessHollywood’s Billy Bush earlier this month, he will once again visit the operating room.

Related Content from AccessHollywood.com:

PLAY IT NOW: DA: No DUI Charges For Shia LaBeouf

PLAY IT NOW: Shia LeBeouf Reveals Car Crash Details



MORE ACCESS ON THESE TOPICS: Shia LaBeouf - Courts - DUI’s

