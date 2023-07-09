lake shore drive

1 dead, 15 hurt after bus and car crash in Chicago

Police had no information regarding why the car was driving in the wrong direction on Sunday.

By James Neveau

A Chicago Transit Authority bus sits on the side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive after a vehicle collided with its front-right fender Sunday morning. 16 people were hurt in the crash.
NBC Chicago

One person is dead and at least 15 others were injured Sunday morning after a wrong-way driver slammed into a bus in Chicago.

According to Chicago police, the crash occurred in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 6 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the roadway when it collided head-on with a CTA #6 bus, according to police.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of that vehicle, as well as another passenger, were also taken to area hospitals, where they were listed in critical condition.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The driver of the bus, along with 12 passengers, were transported to hospitals with a variety of injuries, according to police. There was no immediate update on their conditions.

Seven other individuals refused treatment at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

lake shore drive
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us