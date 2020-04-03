Earthquake Epicentered in Riverside Co. Rattles San Diego

A series of earthquakes epicentered near Anza in southern Riverside County rattled parts of Southern California Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported at least six earthquakes - the strongest of them was a preliminary magnitude 4.9 - about 10 miles southeast of Anza. Aftershocks were also reported near Bombay Beach and Ocotillo Wells.

The quakes struck between 6:53 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., according to the USGS.

Did you feel any shaking?

San Diegans from East Village to Mira Mesa reported shaking, as did residents in Oceanside, Poway, Santee and Ramona. The quake even rattled the NBC 7 studio in Kearny Mesa.

A Tijuana resident reported feeling the rumble, as did some in Temecula and Palm Springs.

No damage has been reported.