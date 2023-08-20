Magnitude-5.1 earthquake shakes parts of Southern California

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake centered in Ventura County rattled parts of Southern California Sunday.

The USGS reported there were at least four aftershocks of magnitude-3.0 or greater. The earthquake was centered about four miles southeast of Ojai, about 80 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Shaking was reported in Malibu, Porter Ranch, parts of Los Angeles, Manhattan Beach and other locations.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

"This location is interesting to have it there," said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. "This is first time we've had a 5 since 1932 in exactly this location, and even within the Ventura basin."

A magnitude-5.1 earthquake was reported in 1941 west of Sunday's quake, Jones said. Some of the 1994 Northridge Earthquake aftershocks were east of the location.

Jones said more aftershocks are likely in the coming days.

The hashtag #hurriquake quickly began trending on X.

The earthquake occurred at the same time as a rare tropical storm hit the Los Angeles area for the first time in decades. For the first time ever, Southern California is under a tropical storm warning, and most of Los Angeles County is under a flash flood warning with rain expected into Sunday night.

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, when a system lost its hurricane status just before moving onshore in Long Beach. The results were catastrophic.

