Magnitude-4.6 earthquake near Malibu shakes Southern California from coast to inland areas

A preliminary magnitude-4.6 earthquake northwest of Malibu caused shaking that was felt Friday from the coast to inland areas of Southern California.

The quake was reported just before 2 p.m. about 7 miles northwest of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains. More than a dozen aftershocks, the largest of magnitudes 3.0 and 2.7, were reported within an hour in the same area.

"It's got a very robust aftershock sequence," said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shaking was reported in the greater Los Angeles area, including the South Bay, Montebello, Long Beach, parts of the San Fernando Valley, Buena Park, Riverside, Irvine, Anaheim, Ventura and many other areas. Some weak to light shaking was also felt in parts of north San Diego County.

Marla Dailey was working in a Thousand Oaks dental office when she felt shaking.

"It was a major jolt," Dailey said. "We all figured out what was going on. The patients were fine, and they continued on with the dentistry. It's always a little nerve-racking."

There were no immediate reports of significant damage. The Los Angeles Fire Department was conducting a damage survey, standard procedure after a greater magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake comes on the same date as the deadly magnitude-6.5 1971 San Fernando earthquake. That historic quake lefts dozens of people dead, caused more than $500 million in property damage and raised fears of a potentially devastating dam collapse. Its origin was in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains north of Los Angeles, but shaking was felt across a widespread part of the San Fernando Valley.

Also Friday, a magnitude-5.7 earthquake on Hawaii's Big Island caused shaking about 200 miles away on Oahu, including in Honolulu.

Refresh this page for updates.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit