Eighth Flu Death Reported This Season: HHSA

A 70-year-old man has died from the flu, making it the eighth flu death this season, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) said.

The man died on Dec. 19 from Influenza A Pandemic H1N1 and had underlying medical conditions.

“Influenza can be life-threatening, especially for the elderly, the very young and people with underlying medical conditions,” said M. Winston Tilghman, M.D., acting County public health officer. “This is the time of the flu season when cases start to increase. If you have not gotten a flu shot, do it now.”

So far, 2,456 flu cases have been reported locally this year, compared to 1,336 at the same time last season, HHSA said.

The percentage of people with influenza-like illness at local emergency departments nearly doubled, jumping to 7% after holding steady at 4% for several weeks, HHSA said.

A Chula Vista man in his 70s was the first person to die due to complications with the flu this season back in August.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

Flu vaccination is especially important for people who are at a high risk of developing serious complications from influenza, such as those with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women and people 65 years and older.

To receive a flu shot, click here to find the best location near you.