Election Staff in Virginia County Quits Amidst Voter Fraud, Other Baseless Claims

After Republicans in the rural, conservative, tight-knit community of Buckingham County, Virginia, assumed control of the county's electoral board, local Republicans began advancing baseless claims about voter fraud.

The electoral board made it clear it wanted the registrar, Lindsey Taylor, gone.

Taylor had implemented dozens of new laws in 2020 and had run elections through the pandemic, but three weeks ago she and two part-time staff members quit. Their resignations followed that of a deputy registrar who left in February, citing the same frustrations and conflict.

“There were people saying that they had heard all these rumors — that the attorney general was going to indict me,” Taylor said, days after leaving the office for the last time. “Mentally, I just — I couldn’t take it anymore.”

Residents were left with no way to register to vote or to certify candidate paperwork until the GOP restaffs the empty office.

