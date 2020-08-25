Emergency C-Section Saves Mom With COVID and Her Baby

Now recovered from COVID-19, an Inland Empire mother was reunited with her newborn baby who had to be delivered via emergency C-section.

For the first time, Blanca Rodriguez is meeting her baby girl Jade, still in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Today Rodriguez is COVID free and and so is baby Jade. The hospital calls both miracles.

"She said goodbye to her boys -- on the Facetime … And that was one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever been a part of," said Dr. Courtney Martin.

Rodriguez says she was rushed to the hospital at 28 weeks pregnant.

"I told them, 'I can't breathe,'" she said. "Somebody help me. I can't breathe."

A test showed the 32-year-old mom was COVID-positive and critical. Doctors delivered her baby via emergency C-section while Rodriguez was in a coma. She recalls telling doctors the only thing that mattered to her.

"I was telling them just to save her."

She knows she is fortunate both survived.

"I have heard a lot of stories that people don't make it through."

Pregnant moms are among those at highest risk when it comes to COVID-19 and Latina women make up most of COVID pregnancy cases.

"The women who are pregnant -- and their unborn babies are innocent bystanders to the pandemic doctors hope Rodriguez' story reminds people the pandemic is still very much a threat," Martin said.

Both mom and baby have a long road to recovery. But if things continue to improve, Rodriguez believes she may be able to take baby Jade home in October.

"I'm counting those days."