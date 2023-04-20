Teen Employee Accused of Putting Needles in Food at Pennsylvania Grocery Store, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police are warning shoppers after they say an employee at a Lehigh County grocery store put sewing needles in food.

Troopers were contacted Wednesday about possible food tampering at a Giant store in Lower Macungie Township's Trexlertown section. Their investigation found that an employee put needles in bagged vegetables and individual Tastykake packages.

An investigation uncovered that the tampering occurred after 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, due to surveillance video that showed a now former employee who appeared to be inserting sewing needles into food items, according to a statement Giant released.

"The safety of our customers is GIANT'S top priority," the company said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, the company has removed some products from shelves at its Trexlertown store. The categories believed to be affected include: single serve Tastykakes, fresh bagged green beans, loose sweet yellow and white onions, fresh green asparagus, soft packaged dog food and treats, soft packaged cat food and treats, instant mashed potatoes (boxed) and cleaning sponges."

The company said any customers who bought these items from the location in Trexlertown or suspect any product tampering should notify the police and return the items to the store for a full refund.

A teen, who Giant referred to as a "now former employee," has been identified and will face charges, according to state police.

No other stores are involved in this incident, Giant said.

Trooper Nate Branosky said no injuries were reported.