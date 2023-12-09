Encino

Same LA gas station sells 2 winning tickets for $395M Mega Millions jackpot

The total jackpot for Friday's drawing is worth about $395 million.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Los Angeles gas station remarkably sold two winning lottery tickets on the same night, with the lucky tickets worth a total jackpot of almost $400 million.

Mega Millions said in a press release that winning two tickets sold at a Chevron gas station in the Encino neighborhood matched its numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The jackpot from Friday’s drawing is worth about $395 million. It is unclear if both tickets were purchased by different parties or the same player.

Owners of the winning ticket have the option of receiving a lump sum cash payment of about $94.3 million or $197.5 million in 30 graduated annual installments. Those figures are estimated before federal taxes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It is unclear how much the Chevron gas station will earn for selling the tickets.

This article tagged under:

Encino
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us