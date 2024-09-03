Airlines

Engine troubles for airline Cathay Pacific force the cancellation of dozens of flights this week

Cathay Pacific anticipates flight disruptions lasting until at least Saturday, according to the BBC

By The Associated Press

FILE – A Cathay Pacific airplane taxis at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong on Nov. 25, 2022.
AP Photo/Vernon Yuen, File

Cathay Pacific has cancelled dozens of flights this week after an engine issue forced a Zurich-bound flight to return to an airport in Hong Kong, according to media reports.

Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, has scratched nearly 70 flights since Monday, the BBC reported.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The airline has inspected all 48 of its Airbus A350s and found 15 aircraft with faulty parts that need to be replaced, the BBC reported. The engines were made by Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce confirmed that it did make the Trent XWB-97 engines that were on the Cathay Pacific flight CX383 from Hong Kong to Zurich. The company said that it has secured spare parts that can be used in the replacement process.

Rolls-Royce added that an investigation has been launched by the relevant authorities in Hong Kong and that it will work closely with Cathay Pacific, aircraft maker Airbus and the proper authorities. It also plans to keep other airlines that use its Trent XWB-97 engines up to date.

Cathay Pacific anticipates flight disruptions lasting until at least Saturday, according to the BBC.

Airlines

Airlines Aug 30

Where are low-cost airlines cutting back now? New planes

news Aug 19

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines merger clears Justice Department hurdle, now faces DOT

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Airlines
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us