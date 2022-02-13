Super Bowl 2022

Eric Weddle Is Re-Retiring After Super Bowl Win (and He Also Tore His Pec, Apparently)

Eric Weddle's brief stint with the Rams ended with a self-diagnosed torn pec and a Super Bowl victory on Sunday

By Pete Hailey

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Los Angeles Rams rental safety Eric Waddle confirmed to reporters that he is "re-retiring" following Sunday's Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Weddle, who initially came out of retirement on Jan. 12 to help stabilize a banged-up Rams secondary, went on to share something else of interest with the media to go along with that career-related announcement.

According to the 37-year-old, the upper-body injury he suffered in the first half versus the Bengals is actually a torn pectoral muscle. Weddle got hurt on a tackle but didn't miss any significant time.

He plans to have surgery soon, he said.

As painful as that ailment may be, Weddle is no doubt pleased with how his return to the workplace went, as all he needed was five weeks to go from unemployed to Super Bowl champion.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl 2022Los Angeles RamsEric Weddle
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us