fraternity hazing

Ex-Fraternity Member Pleads Guilty to Hazing in Pledge Death

A prosecutor identified White as Oakes’ "big brother" in the fraternity

Adam Oakes
Courtesy of Family

A former Virginia Commonwealth University student pleaded guilty Tuesday to hazing and serving alcohol to a minor shortly before the 19-year-old fraternity pledge died from alcohol poisoning earlier this year.

Andrew White, 23, of Dulles pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors in Richmond Circuit Court, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The charges are both punishable by up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine. White wasn't sentenced Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

White is one of 11 former Delta Chi members charged in Adam Oakes’ February death and the only one to plead guilty in the case. All 11 were charged with unlawful hazing of a student and four were also charged with buying and giving alcohol to a minor.

Oakes’ parents, Eric and Linda, and cousin attended the plea hearing.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 14 hours ago

Biden Pushes Vaccines, Home COVID Tests as Christmas Nears

Anthony Fauci 1 hour ago

Fauci Says Jesse Watters Should ‘Be Fired on the Spot' After Fox News Host's ‘Kill Shot' Comments

A prosecutor identified White as Oakes’ "big brother" in the fraternity. The police investigation found that Oakes was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey and the freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. The office of the chief medical examiner ruled that Oakes' death was caused by alcohol poisoning.

Richmond police, campus police and the university launched investigations in the aftermath. VCU expelledthe fraternity in June.

In September, the university announced that it would ban alcohol at fraternity and sorority events, publish misconduct instances online and pause new member recruitment. On the same day, two investigations of university Greek life on campus were released, finding that there are concerns about hazing and binge drinking at the university and staff has struggled to address them.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fraternity hazingVirginia Commonwealth UniversityAdam Oakesandrew white
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us