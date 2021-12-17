allison baver

Ex-Olympian Accused of Illegally Securing Millions in COVID Aid, Investing It in Movie

Allison Baver was charged with eight counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering

Allison Baver skates during the 444-meter trial at the U.S. short track speedskating championships Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009 in Marquette, Mich.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

A former Olympic speedskater was accused of illegally obtaining millions in coronavirus relief money and investing part of it in a movie about serial killer Ted Bundy, federal authorities said Thursday.

Allison Baver, 41, was charged with eight counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah said in a news release.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Baver won a bronze medal for the women’s 3000m relay in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, a win that came roughly one year after she shattered her ankle and broke her leg in a world cup meet in Bulgaria.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

allison bavercoronavirus pandemic
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us