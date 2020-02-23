bald eagle

California Bald Eagle Eggs May Never Hatch, Experts Say

“It’s hard to say this, but the odds of our Big Bear bald eagle nest’s eggs will hatch this year are diminishing each day.”

By Associated Press

bald-eagle-cam-190528
Friends of Big Bear Valley and Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam

 Two California bald eagle eggs have passed their normal incubation time and may never hatch, experts said.

The eggs in a nest at Big Bear Lake have been seen daily on streaming video from a camera positioned at the nest, The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported Friday.

The eggs most likely contain dead offspring, although they are still being attended by their parents, Jackie and Shadow, the U.S. Forest Service said.

U.S. & World

Harvey Weinstein 4 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty in Landmark #MeToo Moment

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Markets Tank on Concern About Virus Impact on World Economy

“It’s hard to say this, but the odds of our Big Bear bald eagle nest’s eggs will hatch this year are diminishing each day,” Zach Behrens, public affairs officer for the San Bernardino National Forest, wrote in a social media post.

“At this point, we’ll be very (pleasantly) surprised if either egg hatches,” Behrens wrote.

Bald eagle eggs hatch in about 35 to 38 days. But the Big Bear eggs were laid more than 40 days ago, Behrens said.

Even giving an extra day or two for slow development from cold temperatures, “the window of successful hatching is closing,” he wrote.

Forest Service biologists expected to see a pip, or a crack, in at least one of the eggs by now indicating an eaglet is alive and emerging, Behrens said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

bald eagle
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us