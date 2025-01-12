‘It's for your own good.' Why some fire-affected LA residents can't return home yet

With winds dying down and firefighters getting a better handle on some of the brush fires that have broken out in Los Angeles County over the last week, some residents eager to return home have been unable to do so even if fires have been over in their neighborhood.

Altadena and West Los Angeles residents unsure if their homes are still standing have been antsy to head back to their neighborhoods and learn about their property’s fate. Los Angeles County officials said that although they empathize with evacuated residents who haven’t been able to get back home, they assure impacted community members that it’s for their safety.

“We’re still in the middle of it with no end in sight,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Flare-ups

Areas that burned in the brush fires aren’t of the clear just yet, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley. She said crews have encountered flare-ups during their response, making for dangerous conditions if residents were to return.

“Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place,” Crowley said. “I know this is incredibly frustrating but I would like to understand, I’d like to express and explain the why. Why our residents are not allowed to come back into that area. There are still active fires that are burning within the Palisades area, making it extremely, extremely dangerous for the public.

NBC4 reporter Annette Arreola, who has seen the damage the Eaton Fire created in Altadena firsthand, said she’s seen hot spots, herself.

“We still have those curfews in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. They want the roads cleared because we have flare-ups,” she said.

Downed utilities

Aside from flare-ups, downed utilities are creating hazardous conditions in fire-affected areas.

“I’m just going to say this – in driving around some of these areas, they literally look like war zones,” Luna said. “There are downed power poles, electric wires, there are still some smoldering fires … We do care, we want to get you back into your homes but we can’t allow that until it is safe for you to do so.”

Crowley echoed Luna’s warning of the downed utility poles and services.

“There’s no power, there’s no water, there’s broken gas lines and we have unstable structures,” she said.

During Arreola’s coverage, trees toppled over were seen and at least one was seen tangled in wire.

“So again, why they don’t want folks driving through these streets, precisely this right here,” she said in reference to the tree. “A very dangerous situation. And because of those flare-ups. They need firefighters, engines, trucks, they need access, direct access to the hillside.”

Even amid the dangerous circumstances, experts are already working on restoring services in impacted areas.

“The reason why they are urging folks to please stay out of the city – it is for your own good,” Arreola said. “They have no service, you have Southern California Edison trucks out here trying to repair lines. We’re seeing the gas company also out here because there are so many broken gas lines, power poles, utility lines, everything you can imagine is down. There’s no running water.”

A drive through an area in Altadena that was destroyed by the Eaton Fire shows the devastation the blaze brought to the community. Annette Arreola reports for the NBC4 News at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025.

Grid searches

Tragically, 16 people died in the Palisades Fire in West Los Angeles and the Eaton Fire in Altadena and others are confirmed missing, leading to grim operations in the affected communities.

“The sheriff’s department, along with our partners at the LA County Coroner’s Office, LA County Fire and cadaver dogs started an operation which is basically a grid search,” Luna said. “It’s a very systematic way of doing it.”

A grid search involves dividing fire-impacted areas into a grid and searching each square for survivors or remains. According to Luna, officials have searched through about 360 residencies in Altadena.

“We’re going to continue it every day until we get through that entire area,” Luna said. “We’re going to be doing the same in the Malibu, Lost Hills area.”

What to do when you return home

Those who are officially cleared by authorities to return to their neighborhoods should keep several things in mind for their health.

For their wellbeing, residents should wear protective clothing, inspect their surroundings and avoid hazards they may come across.

For more detailed guidance on what to do upon your return, click here.

