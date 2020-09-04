Explore a Winchester Mystery House Floor Plan

THE DOORWAY TO SEPTEMBER? It isn't always full of colorful leaves and pumpkin lattes and fuzzy sweaters. In fact, it's still summertime, officially, as the first of the "ber" months begins, and the thermometers around the Golden State very much reveal that fact. But sometimes, even when it is still toasty outdoors? You're craving a fall-style fun time. You want a little October-flavored pizzazz. And when you can get it, all while staying home, and help out a famous California attraction? The feeling is as good as finding a perfect pumpkin in the patch. So creeeeak open the door, virtually, to the...

WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE... in San Jose, and discover a nifty all-digital floor plan. "After Sarah Winchester passed away, there were no blueprints left behind," shares the attraction on its site, and as well as the fact that this digital experience is the first floor plan created for fans to explore from home. The floor plan is part of the Immersive 360° Tour, which includes "unprecedented access" to the home, including "...many rooms previously inaccessible on standard Estate tours." The cost? It's $8.99, and it also features a "Behind the Ropes" features (where, yes, you'll venture into rooms formerly roped-off).

AS FAR AS IN-PERSON TOURS? The interior of the mansion remains closed due to the pandemic response, but there are open-air tours of Sarah's beautiful Victorian-style gardens. Tickets and information? Light your candle and walk down this shadowy hallway now.