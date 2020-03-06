Tunisia

Suicide Bombers Kill 5 Police in Tunisian Capital

Islamic extremists have targeted Tunisia in recent years, killing scores of people

A man uses binoculars atop the United States embassy in Tunis, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012 as Muslims demonstrate outside the embassy to demand the closure of the embassy and the departure of the ambassador.
AP Photo/Hassene Dridi

Tunisia's interior ministry says two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, Friday, killing five police officers.

A ministry statement said the attackers both died. A civilian was slightly injured.

Media reports citing eyewitnesses said the attackers were on a motorcycle. That report could not be immediately confirmed.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Trump Set to Sign $8.3B Bill to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Heartbreaking Photos Show Elderly Couple Separated by Virus Quarantine

Phones at the embassy went unanswered.

Police taped off the area around the blast site, which was littered with debris. The flag of the United States could be seen fluttering in the background.

Dozens of people have been killed in multiple attacks by Islamic extremists in Tunisia, notably in 2015 when the famed Bardo Museum outside the capital and a luxury beach hotel were attacked.

The U.S. Embassy, located in a residential area on the outskirts of Tunis, was attacked in 2012 by crowds angered by an anti-Muslim film produced in the United States. Since the fall of Tunisia's hard-line secular dictatorship in January 2011, Salafists have come into the open.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TunisiaUS Embassy
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us