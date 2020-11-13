U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Explosion Reported at VA Medical Center in Conn.: Police

First responders are on the scene of a reported explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center Friday morning, Connecticut State Police confirmed to NBC Connecticut.

State police confirm injuries have been sustained but could not provide further information about the extent of the injuries.

West Haven police said it is an "isolated incident with no threats to the public."

The West Haven VA Medical Center is located at 950 Campbell Avenue.

The West Haven fire marshal is investigating along with detectives from the State Police fire and investigation unit, state police said. The FBI will also be assisting in the investigation, the agency told NBC CT.

