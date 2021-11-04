Neighbors rejoiced Thursday as an extreme hoarder house in Koreatown was getting cleaned up after years of complaints.

"I'm so happy -- everyone in the community is happy," Leticia Ruiz said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Erika Radich lives in the home that butts up to the hoarder house on Harvard Boulevard. Neighbors had complained to the City of Los Angeles for years about the hoarding situation that went unchecked.

“I think it’s a blessing," Radich said of the cleanup that finally came after media started reporting on it.

"To create that huge pile of I don’t know what, you have to have some issues, I think. I’m sorry to be critical of them but I worry about them."

Clean up will begin Thursday morning at a hoarder home. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Earlier this week, LA County Mental Health workers arrived and got the homeowner to sign the agreement to let the City come in and clear it out.

A house was an eyesore for years until the city cleaned it up.

“I feel relieved. You know, I mean, this has been going on for too long and it’s kind of overwhelming," neighbor Dwayne Jones said.

Neighbors stood by and watched as stuff – piled eight to 10 feet high – was hauled away; 14 dump trucks in all.

The whole front yard is now clear. The back yard, though, may be the biggest challenge yet.

"It’s just an unsafe thing, you know? I’m sure there’s tons of critters and bugs buried inside there," Jones said.

K-Town Hoarder House Has Been a Nuisance to Neighbors for Years