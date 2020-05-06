Eye 800+ Treasures at an Online Disneyland Auction

What to Know Saturday, May 9

Van Eaton Galleries (temporarily closed; auction is online only)

Nautilus model, Haunted Mansion prints, cast member uniforms, more

However you persoanally define the idea of "pop culture," you have to include the word "Disney" near the top of your thesis.

For while pop culture encompasses a lot of ideas, properties, and entertainment-making powerhouses, the Walt Disney Company, and its iconic theme parks, have truly made culture pop over the last several decades.

So when an auction comes along, and it boasts the name "Popular Culture & Disneyland," and the host is Van Eaton Galleries, that Sherman Oaks-based bastion of block-ready Disney treasures, you know you're going to see oodles of items that have long given the Anaheim theme park its quintessential oomph.

Unlike past auctions at Van Eaton Galleries, the Saturday, May 9 auction will take place solely online. You can spend some time scrolling now, and we do mean "time," for there over 800 items to goggle at, and then some.

A detail-rich Nautilus from "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" is part of the collection, as is a cosmic cast member outfit from Space Mountain.

Love everything to do with the Haunted Mansion?

There are prints ready to hang in, and haunt, your castle. Loyal to the classic characters? Cels and drawings, plus other goodies, depict Donald, Mickey, Minnie, and the other fanciful denizens of The Happiest Place on Earth.

"Star Wars" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas" are also well-represented in the fan-fun line-up.

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure are temporarily shuttered, and fans are searching for ways to connect with the characters, attractions, sights, and memories they adore.

A scroll through the "Pop Culture & Disneyland" auction items should provide a poignant few minutes, and you might even come across a piece you'd love to bid upon.