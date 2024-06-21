Airlines

FAA investigating after Southwest Airlines flight triggers low-altitude alert above Oklahoma City

The passenger plane descended to about 500 feet above the suburbs of Oklahoma City when it was still nine miles away from the airport.

By The Associated Press

Federal officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines jet that triggered a low-altitude alert as it prepared to land in Oklahoma City but was still nine miles from the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that an air traffic controller notified the Southwest pilots after an automated warning sounded around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

According to data from Flightradar24, the plane descended to about 525 feet above the ground as it passed over Oklahoma City suburbs on the way to Will Rogers World Airport.

“Southwest 4069, low altitude alert. You doing OK?” an air traffic controller asked the Southwest pilots.

“Yeah, we’re going around, 4069,” one of the pilots responded, as captured by LiveATC.net. The air traffic controller told him to maintain 3000 feet.

The Dallas-based airline said the plane, a Boeing 737, landed safely just after midnight.

“Southwest is following its robust safety management system and is in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration to understand and address any irregularities with the aircraft’s approach to the airport," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

U.S. & World

Climate Change 3 hours ago

Hawaii settles lawsuit filed by children that alleged state violated their right to life-sustaining climate

Health 5 hours ago

Ozempic drugmaker is ‘ripping off the American people' with high prices, says Bernie Sanders

A post on TikTok shows the chaotic moments after a Southwest Airlines passenger opened an emergency exit door and exited onto the wing of the plane.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Airlines
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us