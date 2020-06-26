Facebook

Facebook to Label All Rule-Breaking Posts – Even Trump's

By Barbara Ortutay

Mark Zuckerberg
Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Facebook says it will flag all "newsworthy" posts from politicians that break its rules, including those from President Donald Trump.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud. Twitter, by contrast, slapped a “get the facts” label on them.

Facebook is also banning false claims intended to discourage voting, such as stories about federal agents checking legal status at polling places.

The company also said it is increasing its enforcement capacity to remove false claims about local polling conditions in the 72 hours before the U.S. election.

