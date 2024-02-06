decision 2024

Facing little opposition, Joe Biden easily wins Nevada Democratic primary

NBC News projects a Biden primary win in Nevada, with the president well on his way to formally reclaiming the Democratic presidential nomination.

By NBC News

US President Joe Biden during a campaign event at Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Ian Maule/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Joe Biden easily won Nevada’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday night, NBC News projects, putting the president one step closer to formally securing his party’s nomination for a matchup against likely GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Rep. Dean Phillips, the Minnesota Democrat running a longshot primary challenge against Biden, entered the race too late to get on the ballot in Nevada, making self-help author Marianne Williamson Biden’s best-known challenger in Tuesday’s contest.

Williamson is on track to finish far behind Biden, just as she did in the two previous contests in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

This is the first year Nevada Democrats are holding a primary instead of caucuses. The state made the change in order to comply with new Democratic National Committee rules, which also revamped the presidential nominating calendar for 2024.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Next up for Democrats, on Feb. 27, is Michigan, a newcomer to the pre-Super Tuesday window of early primaries and a critical general election swing state.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

decision 2024
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us