Fact checking Trump's ‘Meet the Press' interview

At least 11 different points during the interview, former President Trump flubbed numbers, misstated facts or omitted critical context

Former President Donald Trump made a spate of false and misleading comments about immigration, foreign policy, abortion and more in a wide-ranging interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker that aired Sunday morning.

“I have all the facts,” he said at one point, falsely claiming that the 2020 election was rigged and there was broad evidence of it.

NBC News has also extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to sit down with Welker for an interview.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

