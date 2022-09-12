california wildfires

Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night

CAL FIRE's new generation of firefighting helicopters are equipped with technology that allows for precise water drops, even when flying in the dark of night.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Scroll down to video

CAL FIRE video shows the Fairview Fire using night flying technolgy.
CAL FIRE

Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run.

Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.

The Riverside County fire near the community of Hemet was 53-percent contained Monday after burning more than 28,300 acres, making it the state's largest wildfire of 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CAL FIRE received approval to buy 12 new Sikorsky S70i firefighting helicopters equipped with night flying capabilities in 2018. The technology allows firefighters to make water drops around the clock and get ahead of fast-moving wildfires.

In July, the new generation firefighting helicopters were used to battle the Electra Fire in Amador County.

The helicopters are strategically stationed around the state to help tackle wildfires.

U.S. & World

British Royal Family 17 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth's Children Escort Her Coffin to St. Giles' Cathedral in Emotional Procession

United Nations 3 hours ago

50 Million People Lived in ‘Modern Slavery' Last Year — a 25% Increase From Last UN Report

This article tagged under:

california wildfiresFairview Fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us