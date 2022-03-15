Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin is Likely to Have Been Deported, Her Attorney Says

The scammer who posed as a German heiress and is the subject of "Inventing Anna" has been in ICE custody since she was released from prison last year

An attorney for Anna "Delvey" Sorokin said Monday that he hasn't heard from the infamous socialite who scammed friends and businesses while posing as a German heiress and presumes that she is being deported after nearly a year in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The attorney, Manny Arora, said he had not been able to contact Sorokin, 31, Monday afternoon.

"Legally, they should not be able to deport her until the 19th. That is due to the deportation order being signed on February 17 and that allows us to have 30 days to file an appeal," Arora said in a statement. "But we are dealing with bureaucracy, and there are numerous filings in her case so you just never know if there was a paperwork error. I haven't heard from Miss Sorokin this afternoon, and so I am working under the presumption that she is being deported."

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

Sorokin, the subject of the Netflix series "Inventing Anna," served about four years in prison after she was found guilty of swindling and attempting to swindle banks and hotels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

