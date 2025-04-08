Donald Trump

Fallout from President Trump's tariffs continue

By Jocelyn Moran

The shock from President Donald Trump’s tariffs continued on Monday as the Dow finished in the red shedding 349 points.

Trump is also threatening even larger tariffs on China if the country moves forward with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

San Jose State University professor Robert Chapman Wood said that people could soon start to see the effects on everything from groceries to new bedding to furniture, car parts, computers and smartphones.

“The likelihood of big, big price increases on big ticket items in the next few weeks is quite substantial,” he said.

In the meantime, local businesses are bracing themselves.

Jocelyn Moran has more in the video above.

The stock market uncertainty is causing a lot of worry over finances as many people are wondering about the future. Jessica Aguirre speaks with financial analyst Stephen Kates on this.
