Recalls

Family Dollar Recalls Colgate Products That Were Stored Improperly

The recall affects 11 states, including California and Texas

family dollar3
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Family Dollar is recalling six Colgate products sold stores in 11 states because they were not stored within recommended temperatures.

The products are part of Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash line. They were sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.

This recall represents an expansion of an earlier one this summer.

Family Dollar says it is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

RecallsColgate-Palmolive CoFamily Dollar
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us