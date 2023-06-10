montecito heights

Cuteness overload: Adorable Coyote family caught on video playing outside California home

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A family of coyotes was spotted outside a home in Montecito Heights early Saturday morning. 

A home security camera caught the moment the mother coyote waited out on the driveway of the home. 

Soon a few of the pups begin to show up on camera, then even more rush out to join the mother and their siblings. 

At least six pups are seen in the video running around and playing until they follow behind their mother into the night. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The homeowner believes the mother coyote and her babies may have built a den at the bottom of his home. 

This article tagged under:

montecito heightsCaliforniaanimal stories
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us