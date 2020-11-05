Family Members Found Guilty of Torturing 15-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Pins and Awl

A father, stepmother, grandmother and family friend were found guilty Thursday of torturing a 15-year-old girl in their care in Anaheim.

Louis Hill, the victim's 41-year-old father, Yulonda Parker, the girl's 59-year-old step-grandmother, Shalonda Hill, the 42-year-old stepmom, and Delores Porter, a 61-year-old family friend known as “auntie,” were convicted in a non-jury trial before Orange County Superior Court Judge Gregg Prickett.

The four abused the teen, who sustained chipped teeth and a broken nose and had ligature marks on her arms, for six months in 2018, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney's Office. The teen was tied to a walker at times and had to be hospitalized, Edds said.

The abuse came to light when she went to a hospital, where she told doctors how she got hurt, Edds said.

Anaheim police said the girl was abused with a hammer, pins, a chair and an awl.

Louis Hill, who faces up to 11 years and four months to life in prison, was convicted of one count each of felony torture and child abuse, with a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.

Parker, who faces 16 years and four months to life in prison, was convicted of one felony count each of torture and child abuse and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, with a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.

Shalonda Hill, who faces five years and four months to life in prison, was convicted of one felony count each of torture, child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon, with a sentencing enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.

Porter, who faces six years in prison, was convicted of felony child abuse.

They are all scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.