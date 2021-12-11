6 Killed After Severe Weather Causes Partial Collapse at Edwardsville Amazon Building

Six people were killed when a portion of an Amazon building collapsed in downstate Edwardsville during a severe weather outbreak Friday.

According to Edwardsville police, multiple workers were killed when a portion of an Amazon warehouse, located in the 3000 block of Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, collapsed during what police called a “very severe weather event.”

The National Weather Service has not yet determined whether the area was hit by a tornado, or if straight-line winds were responsible for the damage to the building.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital, and others suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene. Officials have not yet determined how many victims were hurt in the collapse.

First responders are facing a variety of obstacles as they comb through the wreckage, including fallen power lines and collapsed water lines in the area. Structural engineers were called to the scene to determine if the concrete portions of the building were secure enough to allow firefighters to continue their search for victims.

Amazon management is on-scene to help with identifying individuals that work in the structure, but no official number of workers inside the building has been established.

In a statement, Amazon officials say that they were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy, and that they will take steps to assist employees and families impacted by the weather event.

“We’re deeply saddened by the news that members of our Amazon family passed away as a result of the storm in Edwardsville,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by the storm. WE also want to thank all the first responders for their ongoing efforts on-scene.”

The company says it will “provide support to our employees and partners” in the aftermath of the storm.