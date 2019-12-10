Pursuit

Father Takes Action When He Sees Car Thief Behind Wheel of Daughter’s Graduation Gift

The stolen Toyota Matrix was tracked down in Duarte after a pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley

By Kim Baldonado and Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A father who had bought his daughter a car for a graduation gift took matters into his own hands when he saw someone else behind the wheel.

The father spotted the car, a Toyota Matrix, in the Azusa area on Monday and notified police. The chase began at about 10 a.m. and eventually entered the westbound 210 Freeway.

U.S. & World

Trump Impeachment 15 hours ago

Hints of Mueller: How the Russia Probe Informs Democrats’ Case on Impeachment

Yankees 6 hours ago

Yankees Land Gerrit Cole on Record $324M, 9-Year Deal: Source

The driver exited in the Duarte area, and the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns. The car was located a short time later with help from several witnesses, according to police.

"We're really happy and we're really grateful because it's back," said car owner Kerry Pacheco.

Police found stolen mail and other items inside the car.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

A 20-year-old Duarte man was in custody.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us