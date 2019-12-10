Father Takes Action When He Sees Car Thief Behind Wheel of Daughter’s Graduation Gift

A father who had bought his daughter a car for a graduation gift took matters into his own hands when he saw someone else behind the wheel.

The father spotted the car, a Toyota Matrix, in the Azusa area on Monday and notified police. The chase began at about 10 a.m. and eventually entered the westbound 210 Freeway.

Update- This morning a family chased the suspect who was driving their stolen car in Azusa. Dad was in one car while mom & daughter were in another chasing after the suspect. After a police pursuit, the family got the car back. pic.twitter.com/IkrvGdAjz0 — Alexvnews (@alexvnews) December 9, 2019

The driver exited in the Duarte area, and the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns. The car was located a short time later with help from several witnesses, according to police.

"We're really happy and we're really grateful because it's back," said car owner Kerry Pacheco.

Police found stolen mail and other items inside the car.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

A 20-year-old Duarte man was in custody.