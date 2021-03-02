Man With Possible Ties to Proud Boys Arrested After FBI Raids Florida Home

Agents with the FBI were involved in a raid at a home in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning that left a suspect in custody whose social media activity shows him possibly connected with and sympathetic to the right wing group the Proud Boys.

A large law enforcement presence was seen at the home in the area of Southwest 6th Street and 14th Avenue.

FBI officials said they arrested 32-year-old Paul N. Miller for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest was made without incident by the FBI, Fort Lauderdale Police, and the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, officials said.

Neighbors told NBC 6 they were woken up around 6 a.m. by flash bangs, and footage from one neighbor showed a man being taken into custody.

The neighbors also said they saw agents removing guns from the house.

"We saw him come outside. They took him out of the house and were walking him around and they ended up taking him back and took him away and everyone was all in uniform," neighbor Chase Robison said. "We started seeing them come outside with boxes. One box definitely looked like either a shotgun on the front or an AK."

The landlord of the home said he had rented it to a man from New Jersey who had moved in on Feb. 1.

As previously reported by NBC News, Miller's social media posts suggest he's sympathetic to the Proud Boys, regularly using racial slurs and jokes while dressed as comic book characters including The Joker.

Miller was expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Officials said more details could be released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.