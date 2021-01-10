capitol riot

FBI Arrests Texas Man Photographed in Tactical Gear on US Senate Floor

Larry Rendell Brock turned himself into Grapevine police Sunday

By Scott Gordon

Larry Rendell Brock of Grapevine confirmed to The New Yorker Saturday that this photo shows him in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Brock is pictured in combat gear in the top left portion of the photo.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The FBI on Sunday arrested a Fort Worth-area man in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Larry Rendell Brock, of Grapevine, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Brock, 53, was fired from his job at Hillwood Airways in Fort Worth after photographs surfaced of him on the U.S. Senate floor wearing tactical gear and a helmet.

He confirmed to The New Yorker on Saturday that the image above showed him in the Senate chamber. Brock is pictured in combat gear in the top left portion of the photo. The FBI posted the same picture on its website seeking information about him.

The FBI said agents were looking for Brock when he turned himself into Grapevine police.

capitol riotFBIgrapevine
