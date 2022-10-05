capitol riot

FBI Arrests Pastor Who Wore His Company Jacket on Jan. 6 and Pushed Into Police Line

Dunfee told rioters that they were "taking our house," according to an affidavit

An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6 was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said.

William Dunfee, a 57-year-old church pastor, is the man seen on video filmed by another Jan. 6 rioter telling officers that the mob was going to take over the Capitol steps; he was previously identified by online sleuths prior to his arrest this week.

Dunfee also told other rioters that they were "taking our house," according to an FBI affidavit.

