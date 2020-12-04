FBI Can't Open Indicted Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas' Phones

Federal prosecutors in New York told the judge overseeing the case against former Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman that there are seven phones tied to them that the FBI still cannot access.

The disclosure was made at an arraignment held earlier this week on a superseding indictment that was filed in September. Parnas, Fruman and another man, Andrey Kukushin, all pleaded not guilty to the new indictment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos told the judge that the FBI was trying to still access the devices that were seized when the duo were preparing to board an overseas flight over a year ago and that “at this time, there’s no expectation that they will be opened in the near term without an advancement of technology or a password.”

