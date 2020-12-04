Lev Parnas

FBI Can't Open Indicted Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas' Phones

The devices were seized over a year ago

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Federal prosecutors in New York told the judge overseeing the case against former Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman that there are seven phones tied to them that the FBI still cannot access.

The disclosure was made at an arraignment held earlier this week on a superseding indictment that was filed in September. Parnas, Fruman and another man, Andrey Kukushin, all pleaded not guilty to the new indictment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos told the judge that the FBI was trying to still access the devices that were seized when the duo were preparing to board an overseas flight over a year ago and that “at this time, there’s no expectation that they will be opened in the near term without an advancement of technology or a password.”

U.S. & World

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Americans Struggled to Keep Social Distance for Thanksgiving, Location Data Shows

Congress 20 hours ago

‘Havana Syndrome' Likely Caused by Pulsed Microwave Energy, Government Study Finds

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Lev ParnasRudy GiulianiIgor Fruman
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us