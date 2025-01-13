california wildfires

FBI seeks information on drone collision with Super Scooper over Palisades Fire

The Super Scooper damaged by a drone is repaired and might be back in service early this week to combat fires in LA County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The FBI is seeking information about the collision of an unauthorized drone with a Super Scooper firefighting aircraft that was flying over the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County.

The Jan. 9 collision left a 3-by-6-inch hole in the Super Scooper's left wing. The crew landed safely at Van Nuys Airport, but the plane was out service for repairs at a time when all firefighting resources available were needed to combat the fire in Pacific Palisades and five other fires burning last week.

The FBI opened a Digital Media Tipline seeking the public's help to identify the drone operator. Anyone with information, photos or video of the incident was asked to submit them here.

In a post on X, the agency showed photos of the damaged wing and the drone.

Flying a drone in a firefighting operation zone is a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison and or a fine of up to $75,000.

Repairs were complete on Quebec 1, which was expected to return to service Tuesday, pending FAA approval, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Tuesday morning. The plane refills by scooping from the surface of a body of water oir as it flies, allowing it to quickly return to a fire zone and drop large amounts of water on flames.

The FAA released a statement on the drone strike.

"The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses," the agency said in a statement. "The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the TFRs (temporary flight restrictions)."

This type of firefighting airplane is known as a “super scooper” for its capability to hold water to drop on fires
